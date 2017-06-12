Driver killed in Terry Road crash identified - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Driver killed in Terry Road crash identified

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One woman was killed in a crash on Terry Road near I-20 in Jackson.

Jackson police say it happened in front of the Regional Housing Authority building when a van traveling north crashed into a pole.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Marie Jones, was killed on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

