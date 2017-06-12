Police respond to deadly crash on Terry Road - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

Police respond to deadly crash on Terry Road

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Source: JPD Source: JPD
Source: JPD Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Police are on the scene of a deadly crash on Terry Road near I-20 in Jackson.

Jackson police say it happened in front of the Regional Housing Authority building when a van traveling north crashed into a pole.

The female driver was killed on scene.

Details are limited but we have a crew on the way to the scene now.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly