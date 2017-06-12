Police respond to deadly crash on Terry Road

Police are on the scene of a deadly crash on Terry Road near I-20 in Jackson.

Jackson police say it happened in front of the Regional Housing Authority building when a van traveling north crashed into a pole.

The female driver was killed on scene.

JPD on scene of a fatal MVA on Terry Rd. near I-20 in front of the Regional Housing Authority Building. More information to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 12, 2017

Details are limited but we have a crew on the way to the scene now.

