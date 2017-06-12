UPDATE: Driver killed in Terry Road crash identified

Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Fire has destroyed the home of a Mississippi man charged with killing eight people.More >>
Three people have been arrested in Etowah County, in what Sheriff Todd Entrekin calls the biggest heroin bust he's seen in nearly 30 years.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
The father tried to blame the injuries on his 3-year-old son, authorities said.More >>
