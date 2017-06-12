UPDATE: Driver killed in Terry Road crash identified

One woman was killed in a crash on Terry Road near I-20 in Jackson.

Jackson police say it happened in front of the Regional Housing Authority building when a van traveling north crashed into a pole.

The driver, identified as 52-year-old Marie Jones, was killed on scene.

JPD on scene of a fatal MVA on Terry Rd. near I-20 in front of the Regional Housing Authority Building. More information to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 12, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.