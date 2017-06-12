Yazoo Co. Sheriff's Dept. investigating officer involved shooting

According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, they are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened over the weekend.

The Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting at Shady Lane Apartments at 9:32 p.m. Saturday night.

A man named Dante Sibley was shot multiple times and is now in critical condition at the hospital.

According to Sheriff Sheriff, a deputy and a constable were both involved in the shooting but there are no details as to how they were involved exactly.

MBI is expected in Yazoo County tomorrow, where they'll be investigating.

