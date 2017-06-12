Jackson remains in the running for Pelicans NBA G-League affiliate

The City of Jackson announced Monday that they are still in the running for the Pelicans NBA Gatorade League (G-League) affiliate.

"Jackson is one step closer to being chosen as the home of the NBA Pelicans G League. The initial list of potential homes for the league stood at 11, with five locations submitting the Request for Proposal (RFP). Jackson is vying for this opportunity as well as Baton Rouge, Mobile, Pensacola and Shreveport.

The RFP committee consisted of public and private organizations including The City of Jackson, The Fair Commission, Jackson State University, Downtown Jackson Partners, The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, Jackson Convention and Visitors Bureau, Wier Boerner Allin Architecture, and Jackson Public Schools. A five member delegation from Jackson presented before the New Orleans Pelicans board this past Friday, making the case that Jackson should be the home for the team. Now is a great time for the Greater Jackson Metro Area to show their support through the #WeAreJacksonPelicans social media campaign. Don't forget follow and tag the Pelicans organization using the hashtag, #WeAreJacksonPelicans."

If accepted by the franchise, the G-League team would play in the Mississippi Coliseum beginning in the 2018-2019 season. The team will be owned and operated by New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson and will be a direct, one-to-one affiliate of the Pelicans.

