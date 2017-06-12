Driver identified after drowning in Madison County lake

One person is dead after their car went into a lake on Highway 17, just North of Cooper Road in Madison County.

The driver has been identified as 72-year-old Bertha Oliver, of Pickens.

According to Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a black Toyota Camry was traveling north on MS 17 before leaving the roadway and going into the lake.

@MississippiDOT one vehicle accident on MS 17 near Cooper Rd in Madison Co. One Confirmed fatality vehicle under water. Active Scene pic.twitter.com/2pDSw7ckNr — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) June 12, 2017

An unknown citizen saw the car in the lake and called 911.

When MHP arrived, they found an unidentified body floating in the lake. They believe that the victim was not killed on impact, but died by drowning.

There were no other occupants found inside the car. Family friends, like Edward Johnson, stopped by after the scene had been cleared, remembering Oliver and paying their respects

"She's a good person," said Johnson. "I can't hardly talk right now because it's hurting me, because I know the family is hurting."

Friends say her family is very well known and loved in the Holmes County area.

"All I can say is, I give my condolences to the family," added Johnson. "This is a tragic thing that happened. I hate that it happened."

This is an ongoing investigation.

