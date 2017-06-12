UPDATE: Driver identified after drowning in Madison County lake

One person is dead after their car went into a lake near MS 17 in Madison County.

The driver has been identified as 72-year-old Bertha Oliver, of Pickens.

According to Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a black Toyota Camry was traveling north on MS 17 before leaving the roadway and going into the lake.

@MississippiDOT one vehicle accident on MS 17 near Cooper Rd in Madison Co. One Confirmed fatality vehicle under water. Active Scene pic.twitter.com/2pDSw7ckNr — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) June 12, 2017

An unknown citizen saw the car in the lake and called 911.

When MHP arrived, they found an unidentified body floating in the lake. They believe that the victim was not killed on impact, but died by drowning.

There were no other occupants found inside the car.

This is an ongoing investigation.

