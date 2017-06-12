Officer's wife found dead, MBI investigating

The investigation continues into the fatal officer-involved shooting that left one woman dead last weekend in Pike County. Deputies traveled a dark gravel road Friday night after a 911 call about a fatal shooting in Summit.

In the 1000 block of Brandi Road, they found the victim inside a mobile home. Pike County Coroner Percy Pittman said 30-year-old Jasmine Nicole Ceely died of a shotgun wound. The coroner would not release details about where or how many times Ceely was shot.

Calls to the Pike County Sheriff's Department for comment were referred to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. Ceely is the wife of McComb Police Officer Frank Ceely.

The District Attorney's Office confirms that the 51-year-old McComb officer has been on the force for over five years.

MBI spokesman Warren Strain would only say that a death investigation is underway. He would not say how Officer Ceely is involved in the shooting or if he faces any charges.

Residents who we spoke with on the long winding gravel road said there aren't a lot of homes in the rural area. They declined to talk on camera but said they knew nothing of a woman being killed in their area.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.The results are pending.

