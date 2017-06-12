What's next for Mississippi State after the Baton Rouge Super Regional?

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State's season ended a step short of Omaha. What's next for the maroon and white after Andy Cannizaro's first season?
Jeff Barker reports on MSU's 2017 campaign, Brent Rooker reflecting on MLB Draft, and the Bulldogs bright future.
