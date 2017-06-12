Deputies intercept drugs, cell phones and tobacco at Hinds County Work Center

Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials said Narcotics/Street Crimes officers intercepted contraband headed to the Penal Farm Work Center in Raymond.

Officers became suspicious of a vehicle casing the area Monday afternoon and conducted a search in the parking area of the Work Center.

Deputies discovered marijuana, cocaine, cell phones, chargers, cigarettes and loose tobacco scheduled to be delivered to inmates.

20-year-old Laquita Handford, of Jackson, and 32-year-old Krystal White, of Jackson, were taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Both face multiple charges of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine & marijuana) with intent to distribute.

White has a lengthy criminal record in Hinds County and was wearing an electronic monitoring device when she was arrested.

“This is an active investigation and more arrests in this case are probable,” said Sheriff Victor Mason.

Both were booked into the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

