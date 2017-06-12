Monday marks the 54th anniversary of Medgar Evers' assassination

Fifty-four years ago today, June 12, 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers was gunned down at his Jackson home. Monday, friends, historians, children, and neighbors turned out for a wreath laying ceremony.

Johnnie Pearl Young lived across the street from Evers. She recalled that horrific night when shots rang out.

"And before I could get halfway under this carport, I looked down and there was Medgar," said Young. "He was totally alert. He recognized me, you could tell it by the sight in his eyes."



She remembers her husband and others rushing Evers to the hospital. Evers was the first field secretary for the NAACP in Jackson.

Evers was gunned down by white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.