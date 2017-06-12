The MS State Department of Health is closing regional offices

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is going from nine regional offices to three because of budget cuts.



Dr. Mary Currier, the state health officer, said Monday that changes begin July 1 with the new budget year.



The department is keeping regional offices in Tupelo, Jackson and Biloxi.



Currier says it's saving $1.5 million by closing regional offices in Batesville, Greenwood, Starkville, Meridian, McComb and Hattiesburg.



Some jobs will be eliminated through retirements and resignations, and some workers are being reassigned.



Currier says no layoffs are expected in county health clinics or the three remaining district offices.



The Health Department started the current year with $36 million in state funding but had $5 million in midyear cuts. It is budgeted to receive $24.6 million in the new year.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)