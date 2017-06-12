Body of Mississippi man who fell from boat during fishing trip has been recovered

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Authorities have recovered the body of a Mississippi man who fell from a boat during a fishing trip.



The Sun Herald reports that rescuers recovered the body of 45-year-old Marco Cruso from the Mississippi Sound on Monday.



The D'Iberville man had been returning to shore with his wife when he fell off his boat Saturday.



Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove says Cruso's body has been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.



U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary member Rick Quinn says the body was found less than half a mile from where Cruso disappeared, about 1.5 miles northwest of Cat Island.



