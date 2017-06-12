Brent Rooker selected by Twins with 35th overall pick in MLB Draft

Brent Rooker's decision to return to Mississippi State for his senior season paid off. You can add 1st Round draft pick to the list of honors.

Rooker was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the 35th overall pick in the MLB Draft. The Twins drafted him in the 6th round last season but he decided to return to school. The Tennessee native becomes the 14th first round pick in MSU history. It's the first time in 4 years that a Bulldog has gone off the board in the 1st round in back to back drafts.

Brent is in contention to become the first SEC Triple Crown winner since Rafael Palmiero. He won the Ferriss Trophy along with SEC and National Player of Year honors. Rooker finished his senior season hitting .387, 23 HR, and 82 RBI.

Minnesota Twins pick @HailStateBB Brent Rooker with 35th overall pick in 2017 MLB Draft. Commish on the mic (SOURCE: MLB Network) #HailState pic.twitter.com/LNmmwqZA0h — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) June 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.