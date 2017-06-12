Public meetings scheduled to discuss "Mississippi Succeeds"

The Mississippi Department of Education announced Monday a series of public meetings to unveil a plan for student achievement. MDE will unveil the state's draft plan for elevating teaching and learning while focusing on school and district accountability, according to a press release.

A statewide listening tour is planned for the Mississippi Succeeds plan, which is designed to comply with the Every Student Succeeds Act or ESSA, the federal law that replaces No Child Left Behind.

MDE staff will present the draft state plan to the Mississippi State Board of Education during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Friday at 9 a.m., and following Board vote approval, a 30 day public comment period will begin.

The areas that will be addressed in the meetings include:

State measures of student success;

Resources to help parents/communities understand how to help students;

Methods to track the academic success of all students by subgroup, such as race, students with disabilities, English learners and economic status;

Efforts to increase teacher and leader quality; and

Improvement strategies for underperforming schools

MDE staff members have been meeting for the past year with a wide range of stakeholders to get input on Mississippi's plan. More than 500 people submitted online questions and comments, and more than 700 people attended 15 stakeholder engagement meetings in eight regions around the state. MDE received more than 7,300 points of feedback from parents, students, teachers, school administrators, university and college staff, advocacy groups, business leaders, school board members, and public officials.

The following meeting locations and dates have been set. Each meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

June 26

Hattiesburg

Woodall Advanced Technology Center

906 Sullivan Dr.

June 27

Jackson

MDE Auditorium – 2nd floor, Central High School Building

359 N. West St.

June 29

Oxford

Oxford Conference Center

102 Ed Perry Boulevard

For more information: An executive summary of the draft plan can be found here. For more information about ESSA, visit http://www.mde.k12.ms.us/SSE/essa .

