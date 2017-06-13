Jackson State in Mobile as 5th Quarter Classic announced

Jackson State football is synonymous with the Southern Heritage Classic. The Tigers will play in another neutral site game in 2017.
JSU head coach Tony Hughes and dignitaries were in Mobile on Monday as the 5th Quarter Classic was announced. The Tigers will play Tuskegee on Saturday, October 14th. Kickoff is at 6:00pm at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
It's the 2nd annual matchup between FCS HBCUs and the Golden Tigers. Tuskegee beat Florida A&M 20-17 in 2016.
2017 Jackson State University Football Schedule
Home Games in bold
Sept. 2nd 7:00pm: at TCU (TV: FOX Sports Net)
Sept. 9th 6:00pm: vs. Tennessee State (Southern Heritage Classic - Memphis)
Sept. 16 6:00pm: at Grambling State
Sept. 23rd TBA: vs. UAPB
Sept. 30th 4:00pm: at Prairie View A&M
Oct. 7th: BYE WEEK
Oct. 14th 6:00pm: vs. Tuskegee (5th Quarter Classic - Mobile)
Oct. 21st TBA: vs. Southern
Oct. 28th 2:00pm: at Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 4th TBA: vs. Alabama State (Homecoming)
Nov. 11th TBA: at Alabama A&M
Nov. 18th TBA: vs. Alcorn State
