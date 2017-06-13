Breaking overnight on WLBT: One person killed in car crash

Madison police are investigating a car wreck that left one person dead. We'll tell you what we know at the top of the hour.
An accident claims the life of an elderly woman in Madison County. We'll have details at 5.
The victim in the severed head case in Jackson has been identified. Hear more on this gruesome find when you join us.
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
