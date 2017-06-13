Breaking overnight on WLBT: One person killed in car crash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Breaking overnight on WLBT: One person killed in car crash

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

Madison police are investigating a car wreck that left one person dead. We'll tell you what we know at the top of the hour. 

An accident claims the life of an elderly woman in Madison County. We'll have details at 5.

The victim in the severed head case in Jackson has been identified. Hear more on this gruesome find when you join us. 

See you in 10. 

~Joy

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility

    5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:19:45 GMT

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    More >>

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    More >>

  • 'It felt great' to kill and dismember woman, man says at sentencing

    'It felt great' to kill and dismember woman, man says at sentencing

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:59:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-06-13 06:02:14 GMT
    Convicted murderer Brenton Walker, 55, laughed as his victim's family spoke and said he felt 'vindicated' after killing her shortly after they met. (Source: WPBN/CNN)Convicted murderer Brenton Walker, 55, laughed as his victim's family spoke and said he felt 'vindicated' after killing her shortly after they met. (Source: WPBN/CNN)

    (W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.

    More >>

    (W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.

    More >>

  • Concord woman loses arm in brutal shark attack, credits only God for her survival

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:30:16 GMT

    The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week.  “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie.  “I went to yank back my ...

    More >>

    The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week.  “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie.  “I went to yank back my ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly