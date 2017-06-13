One dead after pick-up truck slams into tree in Madison

On Monday, at 10:41 p.m., the Madison Police Department received a call of a single car accident on Interstate 55 northbound near the 108 mile marker.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 2017 Ford F-150 truck was originally traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near the 109 mile marker when the vehicle left the roadway and crossed the median into the northbound lanes of Interstate 55.

The car flew into a wooded area to the east of the interstate and hit a tree.

Medical personnel provided medical attention until the single occupant was transported to the University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 11:46 p.m.

The accident remains under investigation and the name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

