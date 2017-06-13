Police identify driver who died in Madison wreck

On Monday, at 10:41 p.m., the Madison Police Department received a call of a single car accident on I-55 northbound near the 108 mile marker.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 2017 Ford F-150 truck was originally traveling southbound on I-55 near the 109 mile marker when the vehicle left the roadway and crossed the median into the northbound lanes of I-55.

The car flew into a wooded area to the east of the interstate and hit a tree.

Medical personnel provided medical attention until the single occupant was transported to the University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Arnold Douglas Dyre from Madison.

The accident remains under investigation. The Madison Police Department sends its condolences to Dyre's family and friends.

