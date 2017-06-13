Pike Co. Sheriff's Office looking for two shoplifters

The Pike County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify two shoplifting suspects.

The man and woman stole numerous items from the Dollar General on Hwy 570 West in Pike County.

After they took the items from the store, they left in a gray, 4-door 2006 Toyota Camry.

Anyone that knows the identity and whereabouts of the suspects please call PCSO at 601-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

