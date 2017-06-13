$20K reward offered for help in murder case of decapitated Jackson man

A $20,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson.

The severed head and headless body of Jackson were found Saturday in the same Jackson neighborhood. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

A press conference was held Monday by the Jackson Police Department to announce that federal investigators have been called in to help with the case. Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance said that the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney's Office are all assigning agents to the case.

The headless human body was found at 4 p.m. on Green Avenue after the discovery of a severed head on a resident's porch on Deer Park Street early Saturday morning.

This is the city's 28th homicide of the year.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

