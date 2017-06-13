Meridian registered nurse arrested on Medicaid fraud charges

A Meridian registered nurse, accused of stealing prescription drugs intended for several of her patients, was arrested Tuesday, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

31-year-old Kristina Nechol Lewis was arrested Friday following an indictment by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on three counts of obtaining possession of a controlled substance by fraud, misrepresentation or subterfuge.

At the time the crimes were allegedly committed, Lewis worked as an RN at the Golden Living Center in Meridian.

The indictment charges Lewis with obtaining Norco containing Hydrocodone—a Schedule II controlled substance—from three patients at the center, and converting it to her own use.

Lewis was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail with a bond set at $15,000. If convicted of the three counts, Lewis faces up to 15 years in prison (five years on each count) and a total fine of $3,000.

