Mississippi community college costs up 13 percent after cuts

Tuition and fees at Mississippi's 15 community and junior colleges will rise by 13 percent this fall, with the average price exceeding $3,000 for the first time, as schools seek to offset state budget cuts.

Every school will raise tuition. Some schools traditionally have raised tuition only every other year.

Figures from the state Community College Board show average tuition and fees will rise to $3,104 annually, up from $2,748 last year.

Jones County Junior College will charge the most, $3,480 for two semesters of full-time classes.

Increases come as state funding to community colleges falls 10 percent beginning July 1, compared to the original budget at this year's beginning. That remains below the level required by state law.

Tuition continues to rise faster than inflation and incomes.

Here are the rates each college has approved, as well as the percentage change from the 2016-2017 academic year:

Coahoma: $2,870, 7.5 percent

Copiah-Lincoln: $3,180, 16.5 percent

East Central: $2,790, 19.7 percent

East Mississippi: $3,240, 14.1

Hinds: $3,080, 8.5 percent

Holmes: $3,110, 13.5 percent

Itawamba: $2,800, 7.7 percent

Jones: $3,480, 16 percent

Meridian: $2,914, 15.9 percent

Mississippi Delta: $3,060, 16.8 percent

Mississippi Gulf Coast: $3,220, 5.9 percent

Northeast Mississippi: $3,202, 18.5 percent

Northwest Mississippi: $3,000, 7.1 percent

Pearl River: $3,410, 14 percent

Southwest Mississippi: $3,200, 14.3 percent

Source: Mississippi Community College Board

