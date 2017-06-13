CONSIDER THIS: Fly the American Flag

Flag Day in the United States is June 14th: a day widely unrecognized by many people across the U.S. Flag Day was established to honor a resolution from 1777 which called for an official United States flag.

This initial resolution called for the flag to have 13 stripes, alternating red and white, and 13 stars - white on a blue background - to represent the 13 states. This week is designated as National Flag Week, and Americans are urged to fly the American flag all week.

Consider This:

Even though the Mississippi flag divides our state, the overwhelming majority of Americans, are respectful of our country’s Red, White and Blue.

This week let’s show unity, celebrate our freedom and our great country by flying our American flags.

