AUTOPSY: Jackson man was alive when his head was cut off

Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.

Jackson was beheaded and his torso found burned Saturday. Tuesday Jackson police announced a $20,000.00 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the Jeremy Jackson murder.

Through tears, Johnny Jackson recounted the last time he saw his younger brother Jeremy. It was last Friday. He then got the call Saturday, about his disturbing murder.

"From my speculation, it was a message sent from somebody or to the city because you just don't kill somebody in the bushes then take their head and put it on display," said Jackson. "They displayed him and you could ride down the street and see it on the step. To me it was a message sent to somebody."

Jackson said his brother Jeremy lived with him. When he wasn't home taking care of his three children, he was studying, to better his life.

"He don't bother anyone he's a JSU student, he just got out of school," added Jackson. "He got a 3.0 GPA. He got an associates degree. He's working on his masters."

Jerome Jackson is one of 9 siblings, who are now heartbroken, praying his murder is solved quickly.

"They might do it to someone else, we need to stop this, we need to stop the violence, all this unnecessary this kind of stuff really need to be solved cause they might do it again," said Jackson

Tips should be called in to Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright, 2017, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.