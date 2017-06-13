Crackdown on vacation rentals on reservoir property

Vacation rentals by owners are all the rage, even here in the Metro, but for homeowners on the reservoir, leased land changes could be in the making.

There have been numerous complaints from leaseholders pouring into the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District at the Reservoir.

Some people say their neighbors are leasing out rooms or leasing their homes to strangers for a fee - similar to online B&B vacation homes.

The lease-hold regulations do not restrict this, but Thursday the reservoir board will consider a remedy.

Reservoir homeowners could not lease out their homes for less than 30 days at a time. Reservoir manager, John Sigman the consequences for homeowners violating the new regulation if it passes.

"We would have the teeth that are contained in our regulations which is basically a fine to some degree," said Sigman. "$500 or $1,000, then a citation is issued and you go into justice court in a matter of 30 days or 45 days."

The prohibition of short-term vacation rentals will be heard by the Pearl River Valley Water Supply board Thursday morning. Anyone wishing to comment on the VRBO proposed regulation can email comments@therez.ms.

Copyright, 2017, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.