Forest nurse arrested on drug charges

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old Forest nurse on a felony drug charge. Rebecca Coonce Hill, a licensed practical nurse at a Scott County healthcare facility, is charged with obtaining a controlled substance by embezzlement.

Hill is suspected of embezzling from her employer more than 5,000 dosage units of Norco, an opiate painkiller, said MBN Director John Dowdy.

“Nurse Hill’s arrest shows law enforcement’s continuing commitment to halting medical professionals’ abuse of a sacred trust to do no harm,” said Director Dowdy.

A month-long MBN investigation, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff Department, led to Hill’s arrest. The suspect was booked into the Scott County Jail and held pending an initial appearance.

