JSU athletic director speaks on cancellation of SWAC Championship game

The SWAC’s final conference title game is this December. For a 5th straight year, it’s in Houston, inside an NFL stadium and it’s a deal Jackson State athletic director Wheeler Brown admits isn’t paying off.

"No it hasn’t been, to be frank with you. I don’t know exactly what the rent is for the stadium, but you can imagine it’s an astronomical amount," said Brown. "When you look at the numbers and compare the ticket sales, obviously they weren’t evening out, if nothing else. It was a matter of making a financial decision."

SWAC will eliminate football championship game after 2017 season

The SWAC Championship game played every year since 1999 to crown a conference champ, who now goes on to play in Atlanta in the Celebration Bowl. An event backed by ESPN as a defacto black college football national championship.

"With the advent of the Celebration Bowl and the financial windfall that goes with that, at some point in time a decision had to be made," explained Brown. "I guess the SWAC football championship game was pretty much like the odd man out."

Brown says the SWAC is in year three of a six year deal with ESPN and the Celebration Bowl. That raises concern when there’s trouble with the company writing the checks, but it’s not concern shared within the league.

"The numbers seem to suggest that people are really interested in it," added Brown. "They’re really watching it TV-wise. I think it’s a good thing to have. I think it can stay around for awhile."

