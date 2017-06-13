June 6th election results scrapped for Caledonia, new election scheduled

CALEDONIA, Miss. (AP) - A new election has been set in a Mississippi town that scrapped results of last week's mayoral race amid confusion over who won.



The Commercial Dispatch reports election commissioners have set a July 18 election for Caledonia mayor and aldermen.



The June 6 mayor's race was counted three times, resulting in three different numbers in the town of about 1,000 residents.



Mayor Bill Lawrence held a one-vote lead in two counts and tied with Mitch Wiggins in the other.



Election commission chairman Ken Byars acknowledged taking home an unsealed ballot box election night, but said he didn't intentionally do anything wrong. He kept the padlocked box in his locked truck. Byars resigned from the commission.



An election commissioner who is Wiggins' aunt recused herself from setting the new election.



Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com



