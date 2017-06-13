Home of Lincoln Co. Mass Shooting Suspect Burns: "We shouldn't do evil for evil"

After admitting to killing seven members of his family and a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy over the Memorial Day Weekend, the home that Willie Cory Godbolt and his family once shared has been left charred after it erupted into flames early Sunday Morning.

Incident investigators have yet to label as arson, but some community members believe this was no accident. They say whoever did set the fire shouldn't have done so, even with the unfortunate events that Godbolt has been charged with.

"We shouldn't do evil for evil," said Pastor Willie Gallager. "There's nothing good there... whatever comes out of it. We need to show love and unity. This community needs prayer and support, not evil for evil."

Pastor Gallager says Godbolt's family is just taking it day by day, only asking others to continue to pray for them as they cope through this difficult time.

"The family is handling it as well as they can," added Pastor Gallager. "We just ask that everyone give them their prayers and support. Let us show love towards one another."

The State Fire Marshal's office has been asked to take over and investigate how the fire started on Brister Street. So far all we know is no one was in the mobile home when responders got to the scene.

