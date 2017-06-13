Mother speaks about her son being shot by Yazoo County law enforcement

Many questions still surround an officer-involved shooting in Yazoo County.

Dontay Sibley is in critical condition at UMMC after being shot over the weekend.

"The abuse and the torture that my son suffered," said Dontay's mother Tammy Sibley, struggling to speak through tears. "Oh, Jesus."

Tammy Sibley has been by her son's hospital bedside since Saturday night, when he was shot several times by law enforcement.

"That's my son laying up there," cried Sibley.

The Sheriff's Department says a deputy and a constable, along with Yazoo Police, responded to Shady Lane Apartments in Yazoo City, after getting calls about a man shooting into occupied vehicles.

They identified Sibley because his clothing matched the subject description.

"They jumped out of the vehicle and identified themselves as law enforcement. He pointed a weapon at the officer, and in return fire he got hit several times," explained Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff.

But people living at the apartment complex who say they witnessed the exchange tell a different story.

Shanela Crain was holding one of Sibley's five children when we asked her about the shooting.

"When I got the phone call, I asked, 'Did they tell him to put the weapon down? And they said 'Well, he didn't have a weapon.' A lot of residents are saying they did not see a weapon in his hand," said Crain.

MBI is taking over the investigation.

Both the deputy and the constable are on paid administrative leave.

"They were 110%" said Sheriff Sheriff. "Any officer across the nation would have done the same."

Sibley's family has already hired a lawyer to look into the case.

"My son is a loving person, if you know him. He's very respectful. He wouldn't harm nobody," said Sibley.

