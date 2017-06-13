Pearl Police Chief steps down

The hands of change have already reached out and touched the city of Pearl. Police Chief Tim Sarrett turning in his resignation at the urging of the city's new Mayor Elect.

Sarrett sat down with us today.... and says he spoke with incoming Mayor Jake Windham about his future with the department.

He says with 32 years in the mayor-elect suggested that it was time for him to retire.

Sarrett turned in his resignation yesterday.

He says he's going to miss the department, his guys, and the job; but mostly... he's going to miss the community that he's protected and served for the past three decades.

No word on who Windham will name as the city's new chief. Sarrett's resignation is effective, June 30.

