Good morning. A massive fire at a high-rise apartment building in London, England, is being described by fire officials there as an "unprecedented incident." More than two dozen people have been taken to hospitals, and it's too early to know how many people have died after getting trapped on the upper floors. On the news this morning, we'll have the latest.

Another hot and humid day is on tap for the metro area, with more downpours possible. Meteorologist Heather Sophia will have the First Alert Forecast all morning long.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up!