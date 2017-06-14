One dead after double shooting in Kosciusko

Kosciusko PD's Chief Herbert Dew says one is dead after an overnight shooting in Kosciusko.

According to Chief Dew, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers were called to 1015 Linden Drive for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Jimmie T. Fletcher suffering from a single gun shot wound to the head.

Officers also found 33-year-old Demetria Fletcher with a single gun shot wound to the body and taken by MedStat Ambulance. She is listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Fletcher was pronounced dead on scene by coroner Sam Bell from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head.

Right now, the case is being investigated as an attempted murder/suicide.

Chief Dew says this appears to have been a domestic incident. We will update this story as soon as we know more.

Copyright, 2017, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.