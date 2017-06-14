MS leaders respond to shooting at VA congressional baseball prac - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MS leaders respond to shooting at VA congressional baseball practice

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Mississippi leaders are responding to the shooting that took place Wednesday morning at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of this shooting. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses on the scene said 50-100 shots were fired by a gunman. Details on victims and their condition are not being released right now.

Governor Phil Bryant said nobody from Mississippi was injured in the shooting.

According to the Associated Press, all three Mississippi's Republican congressmen are safe. Reps. Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo are on the Republican team. Greg Harper is not.

A Kelly spokesman told the AP that her boss was at the practice. A spokesman for Palazzo could not yet be reached. 

Congressman Palazzo tweeted that he was safe and was not at the practice this morning.

Congressman Trent Kelly, who represents the first District of Mississippi, also tweeted that he is safe and praying for those involved. 

U.S. House Representative Gregg Harper also tweeted that he and his staff are safe.

Representative Bennie Thompson made a statement on the shooting this morning sending his thoughts and prayers.

Governor Phil Bryant also made a statement on the shooting on Twitter. In his statement he added that nobody from Mississippi was hurt in the shooting.

