MS leaders respond to shooting at VA congressional baseball practice

Mississippi leaders are responding to the shooting that took place Wednesday morning at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of this shooting. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses on the scene said 50-100 shots were fired by a gunman. Details on victims and their condition are not being released right now.

Governor Phil Bryant said nobody from Mississippi was injured in the shooting.

According to the Associated Press, all three Mississippi's Republican congressmen are safe. Reps. Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo are on the Republican team. Greg Harper is not.

A Kelly spokesman told the AP that her boss was at the practice. A spokesman for Palazzo could not yet be reached.

Congressman Palazzo tweeted that he was safe and was not at the practice this morning.

I am safe and fine. Please pray for my colleagues and any staff and their families who were involved in this morning's shooting. — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) June 14, 2017

Congressman Trent Kelly, who represents the first District of Mississippi, also tweeted that he is safe and praying for those involved.

I am safe. We continue to pray for my colleagues and their families. — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) June 14, 2017

U.S. House Representative Gregg Harper also tweeted that he and his staff are safe.

My staff and I are safe. We are praying for Rep. Scalise, the staffer and the two Capitol police officers who were injured this morning. — Gregg Harper (@GreggHarper) June 14, 2017

Representative Bennie Thompson made a statement on the shooting this morning sending his thoughts and prayers.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Members of Congress, staff, and @CapitolPolice impacted by this morning's shooting. — RepBThompson (@BennieGThompson) June 14, 2017

Governor Phil Bryant also made a statement on the shooting on Twitter. In his statement he added that nobody from Mississippi was hurt in the shooting.

Prayers for a quick recovery for Rep. Scalise and those injured by the shooting in D.C. Thankfully, no one from Mississippi was hurt. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) June 14, 2017

Copyright, 2017, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.