Texas Rep says first shot fired was at Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Trent Kelly Source: U.S. House of Representatives
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Texas Congressman Joe Barton, the first shot fired at a Congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning was aimed at Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly.

Barton says that the shooter was 20 to 30 feet from Kelly and fired the first shot at him and then the second shot at House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was hit. 

Scalise has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses on the scene said 50-100 shots were fired by gunman James Hodgkinson.

Governor Phil Bryant said nobody from Mississippi was injured in the shooting.

According to the Associated Press, all three Mississippi's Republican congressmen are safe. Kelly and Steven Palazzo are on the Republican baseball team. Gregg Harper is not.

Congressman Palazzo tweeted that he was safe and was not at the practice this morning.

Kelly, who represents the first District of Mississippi, also tweeted that he is safe and praying for those involved. 

U.S. House Representative Gregg Harper also tweeted that he and his staff are safe.

Representative Bennie Thompson made a statement on the shooting this morning sending his thoughts and prayers.

Governor Phil Bryant also made a statement on the shooting on Twitter. In his statement he added that nobody from Mississippi was hurt in the shooting.

