Man arrested, charged after trying to run over JPD officer with stolen car

The Jackson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Woody and Meadowland Drive in south Jackson.

Police have arrested and charged 28-year-old Michael Handford. He is being charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of stolen vehicle.

Jackson police were conducting a routine checkpoint in this neighborhood when a new model red Camaro with a paper tag drove up.

The driver, Michael Handford, tried to go around the road block then attempted to run over the officers with the car.

The JPD officer, feeling like his life was being threatened, shot towards the Camaro. A bullet struck Handford in the buttocks and he drove himself to CMMC where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

He is currently in stable condition.

Handford was driving a car stolen out of Copiah County.

The officer was not injured in this shooting.

