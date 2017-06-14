Man driving stolen Camaro shot by Jackson police officer

The Jackson Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Woody and Meadowland Drive in south Jackson.

Jackson police were conducting a routine checkpoint in this neighborhood when a new model red Camaro with a paper tag drove up.

The driver, Michael Hanford, tried to go around the road block then attempted to run over the officers with the car.

The JPD officer, feeling like his life was being threatened, shot towards the Camaro. A bullet struck Hanford in the hip area and he drove himself to CMMC where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The car Hanford was driving was stolen out of Copiah County.

JPD investigating officer involved shooting, Woody Dr./Meadowlane. One person injured, transported to CMMC. Officer not injured. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 14, 2017

The officer was not injured in this shooting.

Jackson police are still canvassing the area and talking to witnesses.

Copyright, 2017, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.