Hinds Co. deputies disguised as delivery carriers arrest woman in drug bust

A 29-year-old Jackson woman has been arrested after Hinds County deputies, disguised as package delivery carriers, busted her with 8 pounds of marijuana.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says the package was shipped from Sacramento, California and was delivered to a home on Wood Village Drive in Jackson Tuesday morning. 29-year-old Shaquita Stoval accepted the package and narcotics officers then served a search warrant, where 8 pounds of high grade marijuana known as "Kush" was discovered.

"We wear many hats around here and that was pretty sharp thinking," Sheriff Mason said. "One day, we may be a sanitation worker. We may be water meter readers. We might be anybody, but the thing is to get these drugs off of the street."

Stoval was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

"We are serious about trying to curb this problem. You'll never get rid of it, lets just be real, but we can at least slow it down to a crawl."

