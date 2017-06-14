Hinds Co. deputies disguised as mail carriers arrest woman in dr - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds Co. deputies disguised as mail carriers arrest woman in drug bust

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A 29-year-old Jackson woman has been arrested after Hinds County deputies, disguised as mail carriers, busted her with 8 pounds of marijuana.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason says the package was shipped from Sacramento, California and was delivered to a home on Wood Village Drive in Jackson Tuesday morning. 29-year-old Shaquita Stoval accepted the package and narcotics officers then served a search warrant, where 8 pounds of high grade marijuana known as "Kush" was discovered. 

She was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. 

