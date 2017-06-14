JSU CF Bryce Brown selected by Rays in 15th round of MLB Draft

A Jackson State Tiger was selected in the MLB Draft for the 2nd time in the last 3 years.

The Rays drafted Bryce Brown in the 15th round on Wednesday. The junior centerfielder was 2nd in the SWAC with a .374 batting average. Brown had 33 RBI and 27 steals this season.

The Louisiana native is the first Tiger picked in the draft since Melvin Rodriguez (Nationals) in 2015

