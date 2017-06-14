JSU CF Bryce Brown selected by Rays in 15th round of MLB Draft

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A Jackson State Tiger was selected in the MLB Draft for the 2nd time in the last 3 years.
The Rays drafted Bryce Brown in the 15th round on Wednesday. The junior centerfielder was 2nd in the SWAC with a .374 batting average. Brown had 33 RBI and 27 steals this season.
The Louisiana native is the first Tiger picked in the draft since Melvin Rodriguez (Nationals) in 2015
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.