Coroner confirms juvenile drowned in lake near Richland apartments

According to Rankin Co. coroner David Ruth, a juvenile's body was found in the lake near the Richland apartment complex off Lowe Circle Wednesday.

Coroner David Ruth said the cause of death was accidental drowning.

Ruth said a body was recovered from the lake at Southwind Apartments.

There were no obvious signs of foul play.

The body belonged to a 17-year-old so the name is not going to be released because of his age.

