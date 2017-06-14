Coroner confirms juvenile drowned in lake near Richland apartmen - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coroner confirms juvenile drowned in lake near Richland apartments

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
RICHLAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Rankin Co. coroner David Ruth, a juvenile's body was found in the lake near the Richland apartment complex off Lowe Circle Wednesday.

Coroner David Ruth said the cause of death was accidental drowning.

Ruth said a body was recovered from the lake at Southwind Apartments.

There were no obvious signs of foul play. 

The body belonged to a 17-year-old so the name is not going to be released because of his age.

Copyright, 2017, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly