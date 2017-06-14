Man drowns in lake near Richland apartments - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man drowns in lake near Richland apartments

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
RICHLAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man drowned in the lake near the Richland apartments off Lowe Circle. 

The coroner David Ruth says a body was recovered from the lake at Southwind apartments.

There are no obvious signs of foul play. The body has been taken to a medical examiner for autopsy.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more details.

Copyright, 2017, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly