UPDATE: Juvenile's body found in lake near Richland apartments - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Juvenile's body found in lake near Richland apartments

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
RICHLAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to Rankin Co. coroner David Ruth, a juvenile's body was found in the lake near the Richland apartment complex off Lowe Circle Wednesday.

Ruth said a body was recovered from the lake at Southwind Apartments.

There were no obvious signs of foul play. The body has been taken to a medical examiner for autopsy.

Copyright, 2017, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly