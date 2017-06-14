Noxubee Co. sheriff investigating reports of GA prison escapees in MS

The Noxubee County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating reports of two Georgia prison escapees possibly being in Noxubee County.

The inmates are identified as Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose. They managed to overpower two correctional officers and fatally shooting the officers on a bus Tuesday morning.

The bus was on State Route 16 between Eatonton and Sparta in central Georgia, reports CNN.

Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree says his department is searching a 20 square mile area east of Highway 45.

