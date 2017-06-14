Abandoned building near JSU baseball field burns - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Abandoned building near JSU baseball field burns

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson firefighters knocked down a fire at a building on the corner of Lynch and Poindexter Streets across from the Jackson State University baseball field Wednesday afternoon.

Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the structure appears to be abandoned.

Chief Sanders says it took about 30 minutes get it under control.

No one was injured and there's no word on what caused the fire.

