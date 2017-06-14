Three men steal PlayStation controllers from Vicksburg Walmart

The Vicksburg Police Department is searching for three shoplifting suspects who authorities say stole $1,500 worth of PlayStation controllers.

On June 12, VPD responded to the Walmart on Iowa Blvd Vicksburg in reference to a prior shoplifting.

According to security, three men entered the store on June 11 around 11:40 p.m. and returned after midnight on June 12 and stole 25 PlayStation 4 Dual Shock Controllers valued at $1,500.

The subjects were captured on video surveillance prying open the display case and stealing the items.

Vicksburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

If you can identify the suspects, please call Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.

