Gator hunting permits awarded Wednesday

Some lucky outdoors men and women were notified they were selected for gator hunting permits Wednesday.

This year, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks created a new system for applicants.

At noon Wednesday, applicants who were awarded a gator hunting permits were notified by email that they were in.

This year's application process altered from previous years. It had an independent selection process and random drawing, where all people vying for permits didn't have to log onto a computer server at the same time.

"The feedback is positive," said Ricky Flynt, Alligator Hunting Coordinator with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks. "The customers who went through the application process all talked about how smooth it was. It was very simple for them, very minor problems that were able to be fixed over the telephone with our licensed agents."

Gator permit lottery winners will have 48 hours to purchase their $200 permits. Any left over, will go into the hat for another lottery drawing.

"It's a good opportunity for Mississippians to get out in a sport recreation, fair-chase hunt for a species that is abundant here and can withstand some limited hunting harvest, were glad to provide that opportunity," added Flynt.

This year, there were 920 permits available and 4,100 people applied.

Copyright, 2017, MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.