2 Bulldogs, 5 Rebels, and 2 Golden Eagles selected in final day of MLB Draft

It was a big Wednesday for the Big 3. Two Bulldogs, five Rebels, and two Golden Eagles were selected in the final day of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Mississippi State

11th Round - SS Ryan Gridley (Athletics)

30th Round - OF Jake Mangum (Yankees)

Ole Miss

12th Round - P David Parkinson (Phillies)

13th Round - IF Tate Blackman (White Sox)

22nd Round - 3B Colby Bortles (Tigers)

35th Round - P Brady Feigl (Angels)

37th Round - UTL Kyle Watson (Pirates)

Southern Miss

20th Round - 1B Dylan Burdeaux (Tigers)

34th Round - P Hayden Roberts (Rockies)