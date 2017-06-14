2 Bulldogs, 5 Rebels, and 2 Golden Eagles selected in final day of MLB Draft

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It was a big Wednesday for the Big 3. Two Bulldogs, five Rebels, and two Golden Eagles were selected in the final day of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Mississippi State
11th Round - SS Ryan Gridley (Athletics)
30th Round - OF Jake Mangum (Yankees)
Ole Miss
12th Round - P David Parkinson (Phillies)
13th Round - IF Tate Blackman (White Sox)
22nd Round - 3B Colby Bortles (Tigers)
35th Round - P Brady Feigl (Angels)
37th Round - UTL Kyle Watson (Pirates)
Southern Miss
20th Round - 1B Dylan Burdeaux (Tigers)
34th Round - P Hayden Roberts (Rockies)
