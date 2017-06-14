SWAC Central: Tony Hughes on SWAC title game decision, JSU offseason, and more

Jackson State head coach Tony Hughes met the media on Wednesday morning. He discussed the SWAC decision to eliminate the championship game, the JSU offseason, and much more.

Hughes on SWAC Championship decision

"I was surprised at the announcement. I didn't have any idea that that was being proposed, so that was my initial reaction. Whatever changes are made for the future, the leadership of our universities and conference made those decisions, so we have to do what we have to do to put the best football team on the field. I'm going to have a team meeting tomorrow afternoon, but even with that we have to stay focused on this season, the here and the now. Especially our seniors, they have an opportunity to play in a SWAC Championship Game this season and keeping that dream alive for them. And then as we move forward we'll start addressing our future with the future player down the road. But right now, we can't get distracted, we still have a season to get ready to play."

You can see the entire press conference above.

